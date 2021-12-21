Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 13,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,519. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

