WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

