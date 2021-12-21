Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WINC stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter.

