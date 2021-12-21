West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237,453 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $612,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $439.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

