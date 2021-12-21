Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

