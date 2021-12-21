Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

