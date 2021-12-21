Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accenture (ACN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently:

12/21/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

12/20/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $384.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $380.00 to $420.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $397.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $354.00 to $433.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $460.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $391.00 to $443.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.96. 73,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,058. The company has a market cap of $248.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.30. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

