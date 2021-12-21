Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock.

PNC stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $197.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,351. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

