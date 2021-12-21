Wedbush Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

