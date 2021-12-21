Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at about $500,000.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Shares of ARTEU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.