Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Malacca Straits Acquisition comprises 0.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,702,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 269,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

MLAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 37,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

