Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get CONX alerts:

CONXU stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,787. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.