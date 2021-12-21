Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $7.53 Million in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger accounts for about 1.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTMU. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.