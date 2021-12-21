Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 24,458 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at $9,990,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at $6,930,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

