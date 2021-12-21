WD Rutherford LLC Sells 35 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.