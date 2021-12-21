WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

