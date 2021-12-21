WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

