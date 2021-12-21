WD Rutherford LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.