WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 821,465 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 821,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $106,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.