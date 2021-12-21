WCM Investment Management LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of EnerSys worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.