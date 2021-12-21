WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

