WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 5.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,215,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $375.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.