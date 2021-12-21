WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,514 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Procore Technologies worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

