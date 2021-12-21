WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,247,690 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1,982.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Repligen worth $378,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day moving average of $253.37. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.