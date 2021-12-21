Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Waterstone Financial worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSBF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.30. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

