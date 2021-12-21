Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.13.

VMC opened at $198.78 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $140.74 and a 12-month high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

