Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

