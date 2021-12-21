Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

