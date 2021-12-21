Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 415,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,950,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

