Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,153,000 after buying an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

