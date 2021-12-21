Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 73,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,634. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $205.71 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

