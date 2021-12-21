Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,348 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 5.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,144. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,549,841 shares of company stock worth $424,935,697 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

