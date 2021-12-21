Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $18.07 Million Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,997,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,000. RLX Technology comprises approximately 3.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

RLX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 27,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,374,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

