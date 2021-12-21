Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

