Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 192,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,457. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.