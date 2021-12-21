Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.52. 38,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

