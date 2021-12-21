Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 112,278 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 188.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roblox by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

RBLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. 47,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,345,156. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,525 shares of company stock valued at $59,906,859 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

