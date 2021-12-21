Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

