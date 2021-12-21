Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years.
NYSE NCV opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
