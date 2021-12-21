Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NCV opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.