Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 190.91%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

