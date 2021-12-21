Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,060 by Analysts at Barclays

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($28.27) to GBX 2,060 ($27.22) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCT. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.35) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.80).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,354 ($31.10) on Monday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 2,042 ($26.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,351.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,496.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.50), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($246,431.71).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.