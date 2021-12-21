VIBE Trading Down 32.9% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. VIBE has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $96,584.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

