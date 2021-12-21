Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research note released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.
VSAT traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.
In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viasat by 42.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
