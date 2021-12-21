Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research note released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viasat by 42.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.