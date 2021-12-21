ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.29

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 15679320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

