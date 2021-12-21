Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Mark V. Anquillare Sells 20,480 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
