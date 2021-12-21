VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VRME opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

