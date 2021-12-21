Veles Hits Market Cap of $34,725.74 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $34,725.74 and $45.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,169.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.55 or 0.08359057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00320671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.00907499 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00407733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00258408 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,346 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,840 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.