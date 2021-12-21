VegaWallet Token (VGW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. VegaWallet Token has a market cap of $315,583.41 and $8.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VegaWallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00367144 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009580 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.14 or 0.01362336 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) is a coin. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,068,001 coins. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VegaWallet Token is VegaWallet.com . VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @VegaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

