VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 3.2%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 17,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,295,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

