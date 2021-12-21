Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

